‘Bel-Air’ continues to be 2022’s pleasant surprise with impressive acting, quality storytelling, and intriguing guest appearances from Michael Ealy to original ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson who will reunite alongside new Aunt Viv in this week’s episode.

Daphne Maxwell Reid will play ‘Helen’ and Vernee Watson-Johnson will play ‘Janice,’ members of the Art Council Board of Trustees in the upcoming episode that’s sure to please fans of the original series.

Fans will remember Daphne Maxwell Reid replacing Janet Hubert as Aunt Viv and Vernee Watson-Johnson playing Will’s mother Viola “Vy” Smith in the beloved ‘Fresh Prince’ series.

Set in modern-day America, ‘Bel-Air’ reimagines the classic sitcom through a dramatic lens that follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, ‘Bel-Air’ takes a fresh approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

‘Bel-Air’ is currently streaming on Peacock with new episodes premiering every Thursday and the Season one finale streaming on Thursday, March 31 on Peacock.