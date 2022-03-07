Bossip Video

Ahhh snap!

'Bel-Air' assets

Source: Peacock

‘Bel-Air’ continues to be 2022’s pleasant surprise with impressive acting, quality storytelling, and intriguing guest appearances from Michael Ealy to original ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson who will reunite alongside new Aunt Viv in this week’s episode.

Daphne Maxwell Reid will play ‘Helen’ and Vernee Watson-Johnson will play ‘Janice,’ members of the Art Council Board of Trustees in the upcoming episode that’s sure to please fans of the original series.

'Bel-Air' assets

Source: Peacock

Related Stories

Fans will remember Daphne Maxwell Reid replacing Janet Hubert as Aunt Viv and Vernee Watson-Johnson playing Will’s mother Viola “Vy” Smith in the beloved ‘Fresh Prince’ series.

Set in modern-day America, ‘Bel-Air’ reimagines the classic sitcom through a dramatic lens that follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Play

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, ‘Bel-Air’ takes a fresh approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

‘Bel-Air’ is currently streaming on Peacock with new episodes premiering every Thursday and the Season one finale streaming on Thursday, March 31 on Peacock.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.