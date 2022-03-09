‘The Doctors’ Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey Blames Her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spat With Todd Bridges On THIS Issue

Have you been watching Cynthia Bailey on ‘Celebrity Big Brother?’

On Thursday, March 10th, Cynthia Bailey from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” will be a guest on the Emmy Award-winning series, “The Doctors.” Cynthia opens up about a variety of topics including making it to the final three for Celebrity Big Brother, the ups and downs of her marriage to Mike Hill, why she left Real Housewives of Atlanta – and reveals which was tougher, being on Real Housewives of Atlanta or Celebrity Big Brother.

“That was hard,” Cynthia told Dr. Ish and Dr. Ordon about making it to the “Celebrity Big Brother” finals. “I thought that in some small way that being on the Real Housewives for 11 years would prepare me for Celebrity Big Brother and it did not in any way prepare me for being on Big Brother but I will say that it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life.”

Dr. Ish also got a lil messy and asked Cynthia about getting into it with Todd Bridges.

“First of all just let me say that was one of my regrets,” Cynthia Bailey told ‘The DRs’ of her spat with Bridges. “I was and am still a huge fan of Todd Bridges. I watched him my whole life. He was one of my favorite castmates that were in the house. You know when you’re in a house and you have no access, no outlets to anything. You have no phone, you have no tv, you have no way to decompress, everything is a big deal. I spent my birthday in the Big Brother house. I turned 55-years-old and I am in full pre-menopause so I have mood swings. I’m having hot flashes and this man is like coming for me. I’m like, ‘Listen!’ I can’t regulate temperature. I can’t turn my own lights off and on, and I am like literally having a hot flash in this moment right now. But we made it right and that’s my boy and we were able to move on.”

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Visit “The Doctors” website to check your local listings and make sure to tune in for Cynthia Bailey’s appearance Thursday!