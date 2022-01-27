Bossip Video

No, reality TV legends NeNe Leakes and Tiffany Pollard are not part of the Celebrity Big Brother cast. That’s the news that’s being shared amid the casting announcement for season 3.

As previously reported tongues wagged that the Queens of memes would be joining the CBS franchise, but that’s apparently, and unfortunately, untrue.

Instead, the confirmed Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast consists of former Real Housewife of Atlanta/ NeNe’s former bestie Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.

The cast was revealed on Wednesday, January 26 amid news that they’ll be participating in an accelerated version of the long-running summer series hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves.

US Weekly reports that following the premiere, the show will air “multiple nights each week” throughout February, with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23.

Back in October Cynthia Bailey actually might have hinted that she would be joining #CBB by noting that she will “absolutely be on television.”

“There’s so many other things I can do,” added the reality star/model.

Last season Tamar Braxton was victorious on Celebrity Big Brother and became only the second person to ever win a U.S. Big Brother season unanimously after season 10’s Dan Gheesling. She is also the first Black winner of the U.S version.

Tamar beat out Kandi Burruss, Anthony Scaramucci, Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence, and Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, for the $250K prize.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS Wednesday, February 2, at 8/7c.

