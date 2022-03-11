Bossip Video

#MAFS fans are seething [again] over a husband’s domestic duty demands for his wife.

Per the usual, Married At Sight season 14’s Olajuwon got dragged on social media this week for his antiquated views about his “needs” in a wife. As previously reported the Municipal Wastewater Operator rudely questioned if his wife was “enough woman” for him because she doesn’t cook and clean to his liking.

The #MAFS participant, 29, whose been adamant from the start that a woman who doesn’t make hot meals every night is “not a wife” brought his wife Katina, 30, to tears.

“I need to see where you are as a woman,” said Olajuwon. “If you don’t want to cook, what are you going to do? Are you going to clean?! I can’t settle with somebody if I think they don’t have a base of being an adult because they don’t have enough life experience, and that’s the disconnection that I’m having with you,” he added. “That’s how I truly feel.”

Dr. Viviana Questions Olajuwon’s Cooking And Cleaning Concerns

Now on Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight, Dr. Viviana stepped in to counsel Olajuwon and Katina while helping them explore intimacy.

According to the #MAFS expert, Olajuwon is setting himself up for “multiple divorces” because of his old-school way of thinking.

“The cooking, the food, that’s what I need from my wife,” said Olajuwon noting that Katina works at home. “Did you not eat befor you were married?” asked a stunned Dr. Viviana. “I feel like somebody taught you something that’s going to make you divorced several times,” she later added. “If it’s hinging on cooking and cleaning, it’s too flimsy of an argument. You’re not going to make it—with anybody.”

Several #MAFS viewers agreed and even suggested that Olajuwon might be better matched with another “Married At First Sight” participant.

Olajuwon Calls Katina “Lazy”

According to Olajuwon himself, however, there’s more afoot.

He admitted to Dr. Viv that his real issue with Katina is her alleged “lack of effort” in their marriage. He also called her “lazy.”

“I talk to her about laziness…” started Olajuwon. It’s just really —” “You think she’s lazy?” asked Dr. Viviana cutting him off. “When it comes to our marriage, just caring for the other person, the effort isn’t there,” he responded.

REALLY?!

Unfortunately for O, the #MAFS expert wasn’t having it and she made that clear.

“It almost sounds like you have this idea of what marriage looks like. You have this idea of what a husband looks like, what a wife looks like,” said Dr. Viviana. “And unless she looks 100 percent like that off the bat, you’re gonna talk down to her. You’re gonna say she’s not grown. You’re gonna say she’s lazy. That’s what it’s coming across as.” “I would hope that that’s not actually what’s going on. But as an outsider, that’s what it looks like, and I would love for her not to think that. She’s the most important person in your life.”

Bloop!

Later, during the #MAFS: After Party, Olajuwon doubled down on his cooking and cleaning demands to host Keshia Knight Pulliam. According to Isaac Olajuwon, he works a night shift and it frustrates him when his wife who works remotely doesn’t tend to the house.

“No, what you don’t see on camera is that I work at night,” said Olajuwon. “So when I come home during the morning and the house is messed up as it was, it’s frustrating.” “You work at home but I don’t see no work being done. You say things and I don’t see it being done. I question is this even real? Do you have a job,” he added before correcting himself. “She does have a job. Yeah, I could’ve absolutely handled that a lot better.”

He also added this tidbit about what happens behind the scenes between him and Katina. Apparently, she does stand up for herself, but she does it off-camera.

“I just want it to be known that my wife is not quite, but when the cameras go away, the finger’s going —she gives me the business,” said Olajuwon. “That’s why she’s such a good partner, she knows when to do it and how to do it.”

What do YOU think about Oljauwon’s comments to Katina? Should Katina say “yes” on Decision Day to her domestic duty-obsessed husband?