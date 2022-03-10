Bossip Video

Jerry Jones is being sued by a Texas woman who claims he is her biological father and paid her mother for years to keep it a secret.

Jerry Jones is used to being in the media for the shortcomings of his Dallas Cowboys, but now he is front and center over a paternity scandal that dates back decades.

A woman by the name of Alexandra Davis is suing the Cowboys owner claiming he is her biological father. Not only that but she was alleging that he was paying her mother to keep it quiet with a confidential settlement according to CBS.

“The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Cynthia Davis, and Alexandra Davis was to receive “certain monthly, annual and special funding” from the trusts until she turned 21, according to court documents. The younger Davis also was to receive lump sums when she turned 24, 26, and 28.”

Jones has been married to his wife Gene since 1963 and allegedly met Davis’ mother at a ticket counter for American Airlines in the 1990s. Davis was born on December 16th, 1996 which is clearly during Jones’ current marriage.

Part of the settlement included the stipulation that Jones was never to be identified as the father publicly. Davis admits she only named him as the father one time and that was to obtain clearance from the FBI to work in the White House for the Trump administration.

“The only time she has disclosed her father’s identity was when she had to obtain security clearance from the FBI to work in the White House for President Donald Trump, the lawsuit said. She currently works for U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, an Amarillo (Texas) Republican, according to her LinkedIn profile.”

A hearing is set for March 31st and court documents reveal Jones has been in contact and openly communicated with Davis’ mother, but has never met his alleged daughter. With Jones not being shy regarding paying for anything, it’s unclear why she has come forward now, but soon we will have those answers in a courtroom.