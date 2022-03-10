Bossip Video

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to Jonah Hill being ranked the “Actor With Most Onscreen Profanity.”

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s heavyweights and to call him booked and busy would be an understatement. Samuel has jobs on jobs from commercials, to voice-over acting, to being in the biggest franchise in Hollywood playing director Nick Fury for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson has even secured his own show for Disney+ playing Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion series that has yet to receive a release date.

When it comes to his acting, he has engrained the word ‘motherf***er’ into his branding to the point where even Disney teased his signature phrase in the post-credit scene of Marvel’s Infinity War. Recently, Jackson stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he learned he wasn’t ranked the top actor when it comes to onscreen profanity. That honor went to Jonah Hill, which of course left Jackson stunned.

“That’s some bull***t,” Jackson joked. “Jonah Hill. Really?” he said. “And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”

During the segment, Jimmy and Samuel discussed the ranking and both agreed if it was focused on specific words, there is no way Jackson wouldn’t hold the top spot. This led both to take a trip down memory lane of Jackson’s relationship with the word “f**k” all the way back to his first tweet. The segment is hilarious and worth a watch and you can catch it in full below.