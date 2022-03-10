Bossip Video

Prayers up for Exodus.

DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom revealed this week that their son Exodus, 5-years-old, is battling kidney disease. Desiree is the late hip-hop legend’s fiancée and the mother of his 15th child.

Lindstrom made the profound revelation while speaking with Raquel Harper on her podcast “It’s Tricky.” Raquel asked Desiree about Exodus’ condition, hinting that they had spoken about the young boy’s health ahead of the conversation.

“Exodus is stable. He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I continue to keep his potassium down.”

Sounding hopeful, Desiree added.

“He goes to the doctor very often.”

On her Instagram page, Desiree seemingly shared the news of Exodus’ health condition to raise awareness. In her caption she thanked The National Kidney Foundation and Exodus’ health care providers for their support.

Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey. March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated! #ForeverX

DMX’s Son’s Mother Raises Awareness About Exodus’ Kidney Disease Diagnoses

Earlier today, Lindstrom posted a video of her young son on Instagram wishing everyone a happy “National Kidney Day.” Exodus appeared bubbly, flashing an adorable smile while reciting what day they were celebrating.

DMX passed away on April 9, just one week after suffering a heart attack and other complications following a drug overdose.

We hope Exodus gets well soon!