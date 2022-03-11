Bossip Video

Cardi B is in headlines for abruptly exiting the starring role as an undercover small-time crook in Paramount Pictures’ comedy “Assisted Living” one week before production started in New York.

Deadline broke the news that Paramount has pulled the plug on the $30 million film produced by Temple Hill that was set to be directed by Thembi Banks (Love Life, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Work in Progress). Previously, Cardi B appeared in “Hustlers” with a small role, but In “Assisted Living,” she was the star. It’s unclear if Paramount will try to release the film with a recast. Deadline reports that the filmmakers hope to “put the pieces back together later this year.”

Cardi’s character was written as a low-level criminal on the run who was wrongly accused of a crime. The character has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. To do so, she fits in with the help of some old-lady prosthetics.

Cardi B Feels “Overextended” Ahead Of Dropping ‘Assisted Living’ Movie

The reason Cardi B reportedly gave for dropping her star in the movie role just a week before it was heading to production was that she was “overextended,” Deadline reports. Aside from her demanding career, Cardi is raising two children, daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a six-month-old son whose name has not been released from her four-year marriage to Migos rapper Offset.

Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter Trolls Complaining About Photo Of Her Six-Month-Old Son

In related news, Cardi B recently clapped back at trolls this week on Twitter upset about her sharing a close-up photo of her son’s eye. Her critics were “mad” that she was seemingly hiding the baby boy born back in September of 2021.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff … If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff.”

One troll tweeted at her:

“girl you’re a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl.” Cardi, in a quote tweet, replied, “Did I said I wanted to die? You dumb slow bi**h.”

Cardi B continued to respond to trolls,