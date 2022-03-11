Bossip Video

Families of the victims from Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld Festival react to his Project HEAL announcement claiming he’s tainting the jury pool.

Travis Scott is slowing returning to work after months reflecting on his Astroworld Festival last year, which left 10 people dead. This week, he took to social media to announce Project HEAL which included a plan laying out what he will do differently going forward to help maintain safety.

Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family. Related Stories Big Sister Stormi: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome A Baby Boy

Over 400 Lawsuits From Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Have Been Turned Into One Case While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.

While the project and announcement was welcomed with positive reception, not everyone is pleased about Travis’ new plan. According to TMZ, some family members of those who lost their lives at his festival are nothing short of pissed.

Treston Blount, the father of late 9-year-old Ezra Blount who died after being injured at the festival, calls the project a “highly sophisticated marketing campaign.” He even points out the fact that Travis sent the press release to all TV and print media in Harris County, Texas, which is where the jury will be pulled from.

Ezra’s family and other victims now want a gag order to stop everyone from talking and saying anything that could sway the jury pool.

TMZ adds that Travis’ legal team feels that Blount’s attorney violated ta gag order by publicly disparaging Travis for Project HEAL.

In their response, they say Travis was merely continuing his “long history of giving back to his hometown” — however, Blount’s attorney characterized it as Travis trying to say, “Look at me, I’m a good guy.”

All sides are a long way away from closure and healing but hopefully, their day in court will start the process for everyone.