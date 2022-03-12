Bossip Video

Patrick Beverly addresses his issues with Russell Westbrook and admits his previous comments about him hurt his career.

Patrick Beverly is just one of the players who you either love or hate. He can get so far in your favorite player’s head, he’ll have them having an off night after just one interaction.

Back in 2013, Russell Westbrook had that interaction after colliding with Beverly and since then, it has been nothing but smoke between the two. In 2019, Westbrook slandered Beverly across the area, claiming all he does is run around and trick us into thinking he’s a good defender.

With Westbrook’s current performance as a Los Angeles Laker, Pat Bev was able to get his payback on Twitter earlier this year. They say not to kick a man while he is down, but we wouldn’t expect any less different given these two players’ history.

Recently, Beverley stopped by JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three Podcast and genuinely opened up about the 2019 comments from Westbrook, claiming it hurt his career in a major way.

“He damaged my career,” Beverley told JJ Redick on the podcast. “Coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different. They looked at me like, ‘You know what, he don’t play defense. He just yells and run around,’ and held onto that, and some people still do.”

When these two meet again, we are almost certain another flare-up is in store, or they will completely put it behind them. While Russ and the Lakers will likely part ways, Beverley just secured a $13 million extension with the Timberwolves.