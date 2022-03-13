Bossip Video

Country music superstar Dolly Parton has one wish she hopes to be fulfilled one day. What could it be? A Beyoncé rendition of her classic song “Jolene.”

Parton and author James Patterson were recently guests on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to promote the pair’s thriller novel “Run, Rose, Run.” Towards the end of the interview, host Noah asked Parton about her rare wish to have Queen Bey cover her iconic song “Jolene.”

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Parton told Noah. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

A good amount of artists have already covered Parton’s 1973 hit, which was certified double platinum in January, including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, The White Stripes and rapper Lil Nas X.

Parton said she was highly impressed and blown away when Lil Nas X performed an acoustic version of the song on BBC Radio 1 in September 2021.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.”

Once word got out that Dolly wanted Beyoncé to cover her song fans took to Twitter and Instagram to discuss their thoughts. While some thought it was a good business move for the two artists, others thought that Dolly was out to collect another check from of a black singer.

One user commented “I’m here for Beyoncé covering more songs of our Black Female Legends… like she did w/ “At Last”. Dolly hit infinite Jackpot with Queen Whitney’s cover. Share the wealth!”

Another user said, “Dolly is embedded in the music you love – Ghetto Superstar is also Dolly not just I Will Always Love You. I’m sure she knows it would be a great pay day but this is one of her major tracks.”

While the whole internet is talking about this ‘Jolene’ cover Beyoncé hasn’t responded to the request nor does Dolly Parton even know if she’s aware.

When asked by Noah if Beyoncé knew of her wish, Parton said, “I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer?”

Many don’t know Parton is a woman of many talents. Outside of being a singer, businesswoman, actress, humanitarian and multi-instrumentalist she’s now adding author to her resume.

“Run, Rose, Run” with the bestselling author James Patterson is now available in stores and online.

“I always thought I’d write a novel, or a mystery, at some point in my life, because I do love to tell stories,” Parton told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network. “I thought, ‘This would be a wonderful opportunity to do that.’ I wouldn’t have to do it but once – not to say that I won’t – but this is something else that I can add to the wonderful things I’ve been involved in (during) my life.”

While some may think she’s out to collect a check from the “Lemonade” singer it could simply be that she admires Beyoncé and her lovely voice.

Have you ever heard of Dollywood Parks and Resorts…yeah Mrs. Parton has her own theme park and revealed that her amusement park will pay 100% of tuition costs, fees, and books for any employee who wants to pursue a higher education.