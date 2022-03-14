Bossip Video

Comedienne Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, her co-host on The Real, separately addressed a report that the show will soon end over the weekend.

The rumor swirled last week that daytime talk show that has been on air since 2013 would soon be coming to a close in a report from TheJasmineBrand, which cited anonymous sources.

Loni Love Addresses Report Alleging ‘The Real’ Is Being Canceled

Loni Love caught wind of the chatter, and a few days after the rumor spread, she addressed it on social media. According to a tweet posted by Love, no “official decision” has been made about the show’s fate. Loni also asked The Real fans to give grace to the “150 crew members,” hinting that a decision to end the show is still possible.

It’s been a busy few days, but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal …I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect… we will finish Season 8 and wait for official word.

Garcelle Beauvais Says Report About ‘The Real’ Is Just A Rumor

Loni’s co-host Garcelle Beauvais also addressed the cancelation rumor, giving away little details except that it’s “just a rumor.”

In an interview with BET on Friday, author of the forthcoming book, “Love Me As I Am,” Garcelle Beauvais was asked to confirm the news and she stated,

“It’s a rumor. It hasn’t been confirmed by Fox, my team or anyone.”

So far, neither of their co-hosts Adrienne Bailon nor an out on maternity leave Jeannie Mai have spoken on the rumor about the show’s fate. The Real started in 2013, and the show has had several different hosts before their current lineup featuring Love, Bailon, Mai, and Beauvais.

Throughout the years, the show has racked up accolades including an NAACP Image Award in 2018 and 2019 and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018.

Would YOU be shocked if it was really a wrap for The Real?