Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show will soon be off the air.

Deadline confirmed that the program is being canceled after just six months as a TheJasmineBRAND report surfaces that “The Real Daytime” might be next.

Per Deadline, “Nick Cannon Show” staff recently received word that the two episodes filming today would be their last and in the following weeks, they will receive severance pay. They also released a statement from Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company behind the show.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Page Six also additionally reports that many of the show’s staffers were already looking for new jobs because they knew Nick’s show was “struggling.”

Nick Cannon Scored Record Low Ratings With His Talk Show

In 2020 Nick impressed producers with his gift for gab when he filled in for Wendy Williams during her long absence due to her health, landing him the major gig. Unfortunately for Nick, his show reportedly ranks as the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season; it has averaged a 0.4 household rating.

Deadline reports that audience numbers showed Cannon’s show picking up just 400,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season. Williams’ show averages 600,000.

Wendy Williams’ Hiatus Played A Role In Nick Cannon’s Plummeting Ratings

Although a specific reason for the show being canceled has not been confirmed, The Sun reports that Wendy Williams’ lengthy hiatus from television might have factored into low Nick’s ratings. The show relies heavily on her audience to carry over to Nick’s program. Now that it’s confirmed that Wendy is no longer returning to daytime TV, Nick’s show is now in the can too.

“He was relying on Wendy to give his new show a huge lead-in audience. His new show follows her- and it’s the same producers. The pressure is on him to get ratings- and without a huge lead-in, he’s dead,” the Sun’s source said.

The Sun adds that plans for Jennifer Hudson’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” purchased by Fox are expected to run in Nick’s place as confirmed by “multiple sources.”

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution previously said about J. Hud getting a daytime TV slot.

“Warner Bros. stands as the cornerstone between A-List talent and top tier stations building successful brands that drive audiences.” “As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to reenergize talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that,” added Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations confirming the singer’s forthcoming show.

“The Real” Is Rumored To Be Canceled Next

If a new report is true, the house at “The Real” might want to brace themselves for cancelation. As news that Nick Cannon’s show is being cut surfaces, a report from TheJasmineBRAND reveals that “The Real” is reportedly next.

The site reports that a specific reason for the cancellation “hasn’t been confirmed” but it’s speculated that ratings played a part in its end.

So far none of the co-hosts on the daytime talk show have responded to the cancelation rumors.

