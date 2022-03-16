Them chaps and chappin’

Chlöe Bailey refuses to take her foot off our necks–this time, slaying in a tantalizing trench coat dress ahead of the release of new single ‘Treat Me’ that’s sure to get the baddies in formation this summer.

Bailey set Instagram ablaze in the Khala Whitney-designed ensemble (with hot girl chaps) that took us back to TLC’s iconic ‘CrazySexyCool’ era nearly 30 years ago.

“don’t go chasing waterfalls,” the 23-year-old star captioned in the scorching hot post that sent fans (and everyone else) into a frenzy.

At its height, “Waterfalls” dominated the charts and earned multiple Grammy nominations as the biggest smash hit off the 12x platinum album.

We can only assume this is promo for her upcoming single that she teased in a 25-second snippet along with a visual of her leaving the Valentino store with luxury shopping bags.

Both “Treat Me” and debut single “Have Mercy” are expected to appear on her highly anticipated solo debut album that’s still without a release date.

What we do know, though, is that it’s 90% done.

“I’m wrapping it up with such bad b*tch energy,” she revealed in an interview with Billboard, adding that it’s “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.”

“It’s 90% done,” she continued before revealing that she’s narrowing down the tracklist from 50 songs.

Those expecting contemporary R&B may be disappointed with the Pop-leaning album set to be released on Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.