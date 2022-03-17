Oh baby!

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur Ashanti is making power moves that include a historic partnership with EQ Exchange announced at the 2022 SXSW Conference.

“I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange,” she wrote on Instagram. “Focusing on music and NFT’s, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain.”

Founded by Canadian techpreneur Janice Taylor, EQ Exchange is the first woman-owned tech company in Silicon Valley and a Web3 company dedicated to empowering musicians and rewarding their fans through blockchain technology.

“Ashanti is paving the way for the next generation of artists in the new creator economy. EQ Exchange could not have asked for a better partner as we work together to change the game for all artists, particularly women and people of color,” said Taylor.

The singer was joined by Taylor and Essence editor Brooklyn White for a groundbreaking conversation about the creative economy and female empowerment.

You may recall the 41-year-old making headlines with plans to reclaim her power as an artist by re-recording her landmark debut album ‘Ashanti’ for a special anniversary edition releasing on April 2nd–the 20th anniversary of the self-titled album’s release.

The star made history in 2002 with the double-platinum album that still holds the Guinness World Record for the highest selling debut by any female artist in music history.

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” she said. “By empowering myself through new technology I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

After the panel, she switched up her look and hit the Empire Garage for a special concert for badge-holding SXSW attendees.