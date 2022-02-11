Bossip Video

Sun-kissed ‘Shanti

Queen of Vacays Ashanti was back at it again with the sun-splashed shenanigans–this time, livin’ it up in Turks and Caicos where she’s basked in paradise while blessing the gram with tropical glazed thirst traps from the ultimate photo dump.

This marks the latest of several vacays including her recent Bahamas getaway and extravagant excursion in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0.

At some point during her latest trip, we’re sure she was alerted that she’s trending on social media after her ex-boo Nelly accidentally posted his sex tape on Instagram.

In true Twitter fashion, disappointed fans tweeted that they understood why the ‘Foolish’ singer left based on the now infamous clip featuring an unidentified woman servicing Nelly’s “unremarkable” manhood.

A few months ago, Ashanti hopped on IG Live for a post-Verzuz recap with Fat Joe and Ja Rule who asked if there was “something still there” between the two especially since Nelly is now single.

As expected, Ashanti shut that down while having a good laugh with her co-work husbands and revealing she’s actually in a relationship.

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it. And this is the crazy part! I haven’t seen him in what? Six years since we’ve broken up? I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” Ashanti said. Ja added, “You know, Nelly’s single now.” Ashanti quickly retorted, “Yeah, but I ain’t! So…”

If you could go anywhere on vacation with Ashanti, where would you go and why? Tell us down below and enjoy her latest screen-sizzling pics on the flip.