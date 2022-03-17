Kylie Jenner had a vulnerable moment on her Instagram story this week while discussing her postpartum recovery after welcoming her son, Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner Says Postpartum Recovery Has Been Hard

The 24-year-old beauty mogul told fans that the past six weeks have “not been easy,” while taking a moment during her workout to record a message. She captioned an Instagram story, “6 weeks postpartum.”

“This experience for me personally has been a little more complicated than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. Related Stories Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Newborn Baby Boy With Travis Scott: Wolf Webster

Big Sister Stormi: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome A Baby Boy And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Kylie, a mother of two, also of course has her 4-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott and shared that she’s working on giving herself more grace.

“It’s ok not to be ok. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Taking Time To Rest More With Second Baby

According to PEOPLE, a Kylie source says the young businesswoman expected her recovery after baby number two to be “easier.”