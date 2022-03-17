Kylie Jenner had a vulnerable moment on her Instagram story this week while discussing her postpartum recovery after welcoming her son, Wolf Webster.
The 24-year-old beauty mogul told fans that the past six weeks have “not been easy,” while taking a moment during her workout to record a message. She captioned an Instagram story, “6 weeks postpartum.”
“This experience for me personally has been a little more complicated than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy.
And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”
Kylie, a mother of two, also of course has her 4-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott and shared that she’s working on giving herself more grace.
“It’s ok not to be ok. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Taking Time To Rest More With Second Baby
According to PEOPLE, a Kylie source says the young businesswoman expected her recovery after baby number two to be “easier.”
“After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything,” PEOPLE’s source said.
“She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted,” the source continued. “She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible.”
