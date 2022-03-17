While St. Patrick’s Day is described as the official holiday to celebrate the life of an Irish patron saint, most use it as another great excuse to bar hop and day drink. Recognized every March 17, the holiday is one of the most widely known as a day of drinking, honoring the Irish culture of whiskey and beer. Technically, Saint Patrick was believed to be the individual who brought Christianity to Ireland but the tradition remains to eat, drink, and be ‘oh so merry on the anniversary day of his passing.
With that being said, if you’re looking to chill indoors and have a more quaint social gathering, you may be looking for exciting themed recipes to try. If you’ve got the whole gang coming over and need to be more creative with the libations, or trying to impress rambunctious patrons at your bar, we’ve got the perfect solution. This list of curated cocktails is great for adding a little luck to your St. Patty’s Day menu. Not a fan of whiskey? We’ve listed drinks inspired by different spirits and flavors including Bailey’s, Schnapp’s, Hot Chocolate, and even pickle juice.
Take a look, and let us know your favorite recipes in the comments!
St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes
Appletini
Light and fruity, yet surprisingly strong.
1 1/2 oz. vodka
1 oz. apple schnapps
1/2 oz. calvados
Ice
Green apple slices, for serving
Drunk Grasshopper
Creamy & delicious.
1/2 oz. creme de menthe, chilled
2 oz. white chocolate liqueur, chilled
1 oz. vodka, chilled
Cool whip, for garnish
Chocolate shavings, for garnish
Pickle Shots
Sour and exciting!
1/2 cup mint leaves, fresh
1/2 cup sugar, + 1 teaspoon
1 1/2 cup water
1/2 cup pickle juice
3 drops green food coloring
2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
1 cup Jameson Irish Whiskey
fresh additional mint leaves for garnish
Irish Margarita
A classic drink with a twist.
Reposado tequila
Irish whiskey
Triple Sec
Pineapple juice
Lime juice
Shaved ice – you can just run the ice through your blender
Lime
Leprechaun Mimosas
2–4 cups pulp-free orange juice
1 cup Blue Curacao
Spicy Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Tequila
Lime Juice
Cucumber
Jalapeno
Triple Sec
Water
Sugar
Cilantro
Green Beer
Green Food Coloring
Irish Mudslide
1.5 oz. Jameson
1.5 oz. Baileys
1.5 oz. Kahlua
3 oz. half and half or milk
1 C. ice
Boozy Shamrock Shake
Creme de Cacao
White Chocolate Liqueur
Green Creme de Menthe
Ice Cream Melted
Green Chocolate
Irish Flag Shot
1 part Green Creme de Menthe
1 part Baileys Irish Cream
1 part Grand Marnier
