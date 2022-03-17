While St. Patrick’s Day is described as the official holiday to celebrate the life of an Irish patron saint, most use it as another great excuse to bar hop and day drink. Recognized every March 17, the holiday is one of the most widely known as a day of drinking, honoring the Irish culture of whiskey and beer. Technically, Saint Patrick was believed to be the individual who brought Christianity to Ireland but the tradition remains to eat, drink, and be ‘oh so merry on the anniversary day of his passing.



With that being said, if you’re looking to chill indoors and have a more quaint social gathering, you may be looking for exciting themed recipes to try. If you’ve got the whole gang coming over and need to be more creative with the libations, or trying to impress rambunctious patrons at your bar, we’ve got the perfect solution. This list of curated cocktails is great for adding a little luck to your St. Patty’s Day menu. Not a fan of whiskey? We’ve listed drinks inspired by different spirits and flavors including Bailey’s, Schnapp’s, Hot Chocolate, and even pickle juice.

Take a look, and let us know your favorite recipes in the comments!

St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes

Appletini

Light and fruity, yet surprisingly strong.

1 1/2 oz. vodka

1 oz. apple schnapps

1/2 oz. calvados

Ice

Green apple slices, for serving

Drunk Grasshopper Creamy & delicious. 1/2 oz. creme de menthe, chilled 2 oz. white chocolate liqueur, chilled 1 oz. vodka, chilled Cool whip, for garnish Chocolate shavings, for garnish Pickle Shots Sour and exciting! 1/2 cup mint leaves, fresh

1/2 cup sugar, + 1 teaspoon

1 1/2 cup water

1/2 cup pickle juice

3 drops green food coloring

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

1 cup Jameson Irish Whiskey

fresh additional mint leaves for garnish Irish Margarita A classic drink with a twist. Reposado tequila

Irish whiskey

Triple Sec

Pineapple juice

Lime juice

Shaved ice – you can just run the ice through your blender

Lime Leprechaun Mimosas

21 bottle chilled Champagne, Prosecco, or your favorite sparkling wine

2–4 cups pulp-free orange juice 1 cup Blue Curacao

Spicy Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita Tequila Lime Juice Cucumber Jalapeno Triple Sec Water Sugar Cilantro Green Beer

1 Light Beer

Green Food Coloring

Irish Mudslide

1.5 oz. Jameson

1.5 oz. Baileys

1.5 oz. Kahlua

3 oz. half and half or milk

1 C. ice

Boozy Shamrock Shake

Creme de Cacao

White Chocolate Liqueur

Green Creme de Menthe

Ice Cream Melted

Green Chocolate

Irish Flag Shot

1 part Green Creme de Menthe

1 part Baileys Irish Cream

1 part Grand Marnier