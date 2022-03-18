Bossip Video

Did Kanye West love bomb Julia Fox before moving on to Chaney Jones? That’s the question that’s being asked in a new podcast hosted by a familiar face.

Elisabeth Ovesen [formerly Karrine Steffans] is hosting a new Blavity Original titled “Asking For A Friend.” The love and relationship 21 Ninety podcast and video series feature the three-time New York Times bestseller fielding questions from anonymous callers and fusing in her own stories of her past.

The first episode features her touching on Kanye West’s relationship with actress Julia Fox. Elisabeth discusses love bombing- the “manipulative dating practice where one partner lavishes grand gestures and constant attention on a new romantic partner in an effort to gain an upper hand in the relationship.”

Elisabeth defines love bombing, breaking it down in terms of typical causes, aims, and techniques, and the effects on both parties involved. Drawing on her own experience as well as her research, she shares red flags to look out for.

“They had known each other for literally all of two days,” said Elisabeth on “Asking For A Friend.” “She was everything, he was everything and then it fizzled. That looked a lot to me like love bombing. It’s part of a three-prong approach usually done by narcissists.”

Will YOU be tuning in for more advice from Elisabeth Ovesen? You know she’s gonna keep it real.

New episodes air Tuesdays at 2 pm ET on YouTube and podcast streaming services.