The Grande Dame is returning to her roots.

Karen Huger is starring in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion featuring herself and her family going back home to Surry County, Virginia, to handle family business and have a reunion.

Queen Karen stars alongside her hubby Ray Huger, their daughter Rayvin and their Wooden family members during the two-part special.

The Wooden family is apparently a rambunctious bunch, a supertease for the series shows them hunting, shucking corn, and dancing—but things take a more serious turn when they discuss the family farm.

Karen’s Sister Val Owns The Family Farm

The Grand Dame’s sister Val apparently owns the farm and the younger Woodens want to take it over. Val is apparently quite the force in the family and the rifle-slinging lady can be quite the intimidator.

“Everybody’s a little scared of Val,” says Karen’s hubby Ray about his sister-in-law who’s determined to make sure the family doesn’t lose its land.

There’s also talk about Karen’s grandfather actually being biracial, Karen’s ancestors being listed as “property” in documents because they were slaves, and a pledge to maintain “what they [the ancestors] sacrificed their lives for” on Wooden farms.

Check out Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion trailer below.

The two-part special premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7 c on Bravo.