Two “Real Housewives of Potomac” who had a “broken whore” clash addressed each other on another Bravo show. Karen Huger guest-hosted “Bravo’s Chat Room” alongside Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams, and yes, she and Gizelle had some tension, albeit less than we expected.

As previously reported the two clashed at Wendy Osefos’s “Nude Interlude” party amid claims that Gizelle “wished death on Ray.” With that, Karen dubbed her a “broken whore from Hampton University” with a “fiery box” and said she wants Gizelle to apologize for the “hurt” she caused the Huger family.

So, did an apology happen when the two had a virtual chat?

Uhhhh, NO.

During “Bravo’s Chat Room” the two were surprisingly cordial although they did have some shady moments.

“I’m super happy that Karen is with us tonight,” said Gizelle while asking Karen if she was going to be “sweet” or “shady” during the show.

Karen said she’d be a little bit of both.

The frenemies then spoke on Dr. Wendy Osefo shading Gizelle during that “God’s payback” pummeling. According to Gizelle, when Wendy was eating her alive with shade, she deduced that the Professor was never her friend.

“One, I was thinking Wendy never liked me either cause went to a negative space way too fast,” said Gizelle. “When I see crazy come, I don’t negotiate with crazy. I never do that.”

Karen however said she saw Wendy’s side.

“I feel that anyone who continuously comes after one of the girls’ husbands or their marriage, they gotta be prepared to pay the piper,” said Karen. “Gizelle paid the piper, Wendy ripper her a new seat.”

Gizelle then noted how Karen has also talked about their castmates’ significant others. “You can’t put that on me,” said Gizelle.

“You know, did good though, Gizelle. I’m gonna give you credit. You passed it off to Ashley, and Ashley actually threw the rock for you, and you hid your hand,” said Karen. “First of all, it wasn’t messy, it wasn’t nasty,” Gizelle said in response. “We have all seen messy and nasty, and that wasn’t it. So that’s where I am with that.”

Near the end of the show, Gizelle said she’d be coming by Karen’s house so they could watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City together and Bravo rolled a clip of Karen calling her a “weak b****” during next week’s episode, something Gizelle allegedly called Dr. Wendy.

“Live with it, roll with it,” said Karen defiantly while Gizelle laughed about Karen’s comment.

Are these two back to being friends or just keeping it cute for the cameras? People think they might’ve made up.

What do YOU think?