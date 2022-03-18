Bossip Video

To say that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is have a “bad season” is a bit of an understatement. The 9-time All-Star, 2016-2017 league MVP, 2-time scoring leader and All-NBA team member has severely fallen from grace. To be honest, it’s hard to understand what’s going on. Players decline in skill all the time, that’s a natural part of the game but we can’t think of another time when a dynamic player like Westbrook turned to complete “trash” on the court. Patrick Beverly‘s words, not ours.

Fans have not bitten their tongues about Westbrooks’ struggles. Numerous times this year, they have gotten so loud about his poor play that Westbrook has had to chirp back at them for being disrespectful by calling him “Russell Westbrick”

According to a TMZ report, WestBROOK got into a heated exchange with some clown who thought he wouldn’t be addressed accordingly. He thought wrong…

Russell Westbrook Has Heated Confrontation With Heckler On The Street

The common thinking is that most fans wouldn’t dare say the things they say in the stands to a player’s face if they saw them on the street. However, in this age of cloud-based cowardice, it appears that some folks are willing to roll the dice to see what happens. Any good dice player will tell you that you might roll a 7 or 11 or you might roll a 2, 3, or 12.

The moral of the story is to watch your mouth and mind your manners.