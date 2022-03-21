Bossip Video

CBS’ “THE NEIGHBORHOOD” is welcoming two special guests this week and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Tonight’s episode titled “Welcome to the Man Code” guest stars two familiar faces; Bill Bellamy and Terri J. Vaughn.

Bill stars as Lorenzo, a friend of Calvin’s [Cedric The Entertainer] who is apparently harboring a secret. Calvin is struggling with whether or not to share Lorenzo’s exclusive info with his wife Tina [Tichina Arnold]. Before he can make a decision, however, Calvin kicks it with Lorenzo, Lorenzo’s wife [Terri], and Dave [Max Greenfield.] In typical Dave fashion, he’s got some nosy neighbor questions.

“Calvin said you guys used to live in the neighborhood, why’d you guys leave?” asks Dave. “Because the white people started moving in,” jokingly responds Lorenzo.

Later in the episode, Dave becomes concerned about Gemma’s growing closeness to a coach at her school.

Take an exclusive look at tonight’s new episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD” below.

A new episode of CBS’ “THE NEIGHBORHOOD” airs tonight Monday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.