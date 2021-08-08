Bossip Video

Tichina Arnold is the latest celeb sporting an F-boy-free glow after an official divorce filing.

TMZ reports that the “The Neighborhood” actress who initially split from her husband Rico Hines at the beginning of 2016 filed for divorce this week, citing irreconcilable differences.

Details are skimpy but the outlet adds that Tichina’s asking to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either of them.

Hines, a longtime basketball coach who’s on staff with The Sacramento Kings, made headlines five years ago when a video of him engaging in sexual activity with a mistress surfaced. The sextape scandal made jaws drop even further when Tichina confessed to initially sending it to friends to “announce her split” but denied leaking it to the public.

“I did not expect it to go public the way it did,” Arnold told PEOPLE exclusively after shooting a segment for the new daytime television show, The Preachers. While she sent the tape to a close circle – including her bridesmaids – the star insists “no one from my side leaked it.” As far as the actual content of the video goes, Arnold admits that when she saw it, she felt “betrayed.” “I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem,” she says. “I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life,” she says.

Tichina also told PEOPLE that it was not the first time her hubby strayed in their marriage so the sextape was the final straw.

You can see Tichina speak on the sextape with “The Preachers” that include Jamal Bryant and John Gray below.





Congrats to Tichina for moving forward with her divorce!

She’s clearly ready to put this all behind her while she continues living her best life on yachts.