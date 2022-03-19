Bossip Video

Latto is opening up about an issue that’s likely happening a lot behind the scenes.

This week, the rapper stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood in Los Angeles, where she talked all about her upcoming sophomore album. Unfortunately for the Atlanta native, there was something that was clearly bothering her about the project, not waiting long into the interview to get it off her chest.

According to Latto, there was one artist on her album who didn’t want to clear their feature because she wouldn’t give into his advances.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she asked. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

But despite how uncomfortable the situation made her, Latto was able to secure the verse and decided to keep it on her project.

“I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice,” she explained to Big Boy. “So I was backed into a corner, like, bullied. But I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know like the label didn’t [step up]; they say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business,’ or whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers, like I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

While she didn’t reveal who the feature was, once the album drops, it likely won’t take fans long to try and figure it out.

After that interview was released, Latto took to Twitter to open up about her struggles as she gears up to release 777, though she kept things pretty vague. “I’m going through a lot with this album I hope I’m able to share with y’all what really goes on,” she tweeted on Friday.

She continued, “I feel like I’ve been stripped of my excitement… ppl have taken big moments away from me and it’s f**d up… it’s hard to celebrate my first tour & new album right now.”

It’s safe to say we’ll be hearing more from Latto once the album drops. 777 comes out on March 25.