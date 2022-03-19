Bossip Video

Master P has always been vocal about ownership and generational wealth and this Sunday he tells us exactly how he achieved it.

All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series UNCENSORED is back this Sunday, March 20th at 10PM EST. This week’s episode highlights Master P. The southern rap legend grew his brand from a record store to one of the most successful independent labels in the industry. His emphasis on ownership, generational wealth and philanthropy made him a millionaire before the age of 30.

We always appreciate Master P’s gems and the path he paved for rappers and ownership. He’s living proof that self love is the best love and because of that knowledge he turned down one million dollars in the beginning of his career.

I told my brother that white man offered me a million dollars, what you think I’m worth? You gotta know your self worth.

Master P used his experience and expertise to help mentor several rappers in the game, Nipsey Hussle being one of them. Before signing to Atlantic Records, Master P. looked over his contract for him and respectively told him that his contract wasn’t good. The relationship the two formed was an honest and open one that allowed both men to grow in many ways.

TV One’s UNCENSORED: Master P airs on Sunday, March 20th at 10 PM ET/9c. Will you be tuned in?