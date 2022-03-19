‘This Is Heaven’: Eve Shares Rare Video Of Sweet New Mom Moment With Baby Boy Wilde

So adorable!

Motherhood looks good on Eve! Eve and British entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first child, Wilde Wolf, on Feb. 1. People reports the rapper and actress took to Instagram Live to share a sweet moment bonding with her new baby. Check out the glowing new mom cuddling with her little bundle of joy.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” Eve whispered while the 6-week-old slept in her arms. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

This is only our second look at baby Wilde. Eve posted a picture of the newborn online to announce his arrival last month.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” Eve wrote. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨”

Eve has been a step-mother to Maximillion’s four children (Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13) from a previous marriage for the past decade and was overjoyed to announce that they were finally expecting a child of their own.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” she wrote about the the picture cradling her baby bump.

Before baby Wilde was born, the multitalented and multi-hyphenate 43-year-old decided that she would take a break from being so booked and busy to put family first. At the end of 2020, Eve left The Talk to focus on her family. Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, she took a break from starring as former rapper “Professor Sex” turned stay-at-home mom in ABC’s Queens with Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez.