Will Russell Wilson’s request of more babies from his wife Ciara get granted?! According to a fan who ran into the “Level Up” singer, Russell’s wish just might already be true.

Two weeks ago, Ciara sat in as a guest host on The Ellen Show and her hubby Russell made an appearance. After the candid conversation, Russell got down on one knee and begged CiCi for more kids and she politely said, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Well, a little time has passed and it appears it’s happening! While meeting her icon, a fan recently posted a TikTok video and claimed the singer is pregnant with her 4th child.

Once the video was posted users quickly noticed CiCi might have a bun in the oven. One user said, “Wait, when was this video taken? I didn’t know she’s currently pregnant?” The fan commented back, “A day ago! I just found out too!” Another user asked, “Is Ciara having another baby?” And the fan replied, “Yess I didn’t know she was pregnant either.”

The couple parents three kids — Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, & Win Harrison Wilson, 1, and maybe just maybe a fourth child will be added to the bunch soon.

Ciara hasn’t responded to the rumors yet and we’re sure that if she is indeed pregnant she’ll reveal the amazing news in a unique and beautiful way via Instagram.

Check out the fan’s video below.