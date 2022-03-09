Bossip Video

Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade amid rumors the team could be sold with Byron Allen and Antonio Brown backed by Kanye West as hopeful buyers.

For the past few seasons, it was rumored Russell Wilson would eventually be traded from the Seattle Seahawks. While Russ and the Seahawks never addressed the rumor they never shut anything down either. Yesterday that all changed as a blockbuster deal was announced out of nowhere.

Russ is officially the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, who have been interested in acquiring him since Peyton Manning left according to reports. This also sets the stage for Seattle to begin rebuilding their franchise…minus the man who took them to their last Super Bowl.

Amid the Russ trade news, rumors are still floating around that the Broncos could be sold sooner rather than later. As of now, the NFL has zero Black owners but the sale of the Broncos could change that. Among those interested in buying the team is Antonio Brown backed by Kanye West, who is intent on moving from former player to owner regardless of the percentage of ownership. Another name that repeatedly comes up is billionaire Byron Allen.

Hopefully, everyone can go in together and place a bid that gets accepted and bring more seats for people of color at the NFL table that has zero at the moment.