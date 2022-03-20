Bossip Video

It looks like Kanye West’s highly-anticipated GRAMMYs performance isn’t happening after all.

According to reports from The Blast, The Recording Academy has banned the rapper from taking the stage for a song amid his latest antics. The insider told the publication that the decision to ban the rapper from the show was based off of his recent Instagram activity, which included hurling racial slurs at Trevor Noah, who is hosting The GRAMMYs for the second year in a row.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were originally scheduled for January 31, but the ceremony ended up being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they will take place on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite no longer performing, Kanye West is up for several awards this year. His August 2021 album, Donda, is nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Plus, his song “Jail” is up for Best Rap Song, and “Hurricane” is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. He is also nominated for Album of the Year for Lil Nas X‘s Montero, on which he is credited as a songwriter.

This decision from The Recording Academy comes after Trevor Noah talked for nearly 10 minutes on The Daily Show about Ye’s current treatment of Kim Kardashian on Instagram. The comedian talked about his own history with domestic abuse, giving his viewers a reminder to look for the warning signs of an abusive relationship.

Of course, Kanye wasn’t a fan of Noah’s implications, posting a photo of him on Instagram and responding with racial slurs. After his response, Trevor took to Ye’s Instagram comments to say he’s a huge fan and hopes they can laugh about this one day, but Kanye has yet to respond.