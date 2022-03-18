Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West’s Instagram slander and reveals the impact Kanye had on his life while saying he’s concerned for his well being.

Kanye West hopped on Instagram earlier this week to continue speaking his mind and respond to those who landed on his radar. While Ye kept up his smoke for “Skete” and DL Hughley, he added a new face to the docket via Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah took time to address Kanye West’s recent actions on his show and focused on domestic violence noting that his own mother was harassed by his stepfather who eventually shot her.

This didn’t sit well with Mr. West, who is hell-bent on controlling his own narrative. Trevor even uploaded the segment to Youtube with a fundraiser attached for domestic violence victims.

Before Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours over calling Trevor a ‘”k**n,” Trevor actually responded to Kanye in the comments section.

“You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection,” he said praising Ye. “I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s**t I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you,” he continued. “You were a serious rapper who also knew not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along.” “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

He went on to say it breaks his heart to see the road Kanye is heading down and is just flat-out concerned. His entire response is filled with Kanye easter-eggs and callbacks that show Trevor just wants the best for one of his favorite artists.

The response was lengthy and you can read it in its entirety below.