WELP!

y’all too fast 😂😂😂😂😂 man Jayda look what you done did pic.twitter.com/98107MHjui — J2💗 (@j2therealest) March 18, 2022

Jayda Wayda Seemingly Splits With Lil Baby After Rekindling Relationship

We can’t say we’re shocked that baddiepreneur Jayda Wayda is seemingly done with on-again/off-again boo thang/baby daddy Lil Baby (AGAIN) after a cryptic kerfuffle on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.

In a not-very-convincing rant, Jayda wrote that she was “finally standing up,” adding “Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy” in another slide.

Moments later, Lil Baby shared a reaction video of DC Young Fly dancing and wrote, “When a MF think they can play wit me.”

Clapping back, Jayda responded: “Think they can play with you? Lmfao you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n***a back now your chest hurt. Bye.”

Rumors That Jayda Was Texting Bow Wow Surfaced On Twitter

At that point, no one knew exactly what she was referring to until a hilarious rumor that she was texting BOW WOW surfaced on Twitter.

Lil Baby when he saw “Bow Wow” pop on Jayda screen. pic.twitter.com/jSLaii7nSN — Gon Freecss (@DonYanFreecss) March 19, 2022

Naturally, Jayda went Live to deny her connection to Bow Wow and wondered how folks came up with that rumor.

“No shade to Bow Wow but where are ya’ll getting that from? It’s not giving that,” she said.

Jayda addresses rumors that the man #LilBaby caught her texting was Bow Wow. Sis said its not giving that lol.😂✨ pic.twitter.com/Ws7cqnTwRZ — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) March 20, 2022

This latest spat comes just weeks after Jayda gushed about Baby in a candid conversation on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio IG Live where she confessed her love for Lil Baby.

“For sure, best friends since the day I met him. I met him when I moved to Atlanta. He was on me when he was in prison, so we finally linked when I moved to Atlanta and was able to know who he was.”

How long do you think it will take them to get back together? Or do you think Jayda is really done this time? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest breakup on the flip.