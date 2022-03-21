WELP!
y’all too fast 😂😂😂😂😂 man Jayda look what you done did pic.twitter.com/98107MHjui
— J2💗 (@j2therealest) March 18, 2022
Jayda Wayda Seemingly Splits With Lil Baby After Rekindling Relationship
We can’t say we’re shocked that baddiepreneur Jayda Wayda is seemingly done with on-again/off-again boo thang/baby daddy Lil Baby (AGAIN) after a cryptic kerfuffle on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.
In a not-very-convincing rant, Jayda wrote that she was “finally standing up,” adding “Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy” in another slide.
Moments later, Lil Baby shared a reaction video of DC Young Fly dancing and wrote, “When a MF think they can play wit me.”
Clapping back, Jayda responded: “Think they can play with you? Lmfao you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n***a back now your chest hurt. Bye.”
Rumors That Jayda Was Texting Bow Wow Surfaced On Twitter
At that point, no one knew exactly what she was referring to until a hilarious rumor that she was texting BOW WOW surfaced on Twitter.
Lil Baby when he saw “Bow Wow” pop on Jayda screen. pic.twitter.com/jSLaii7nSN
— Gon Freecss (@DonYanFreecss) March 19, 2022
Naturally, Jayda went Live to deny her connection to Bow Wow and wondered how folks came up with that rumor.
“No shade to Bow Wow but where are ya’ll getting that from? It’s not giving that,” she said.
Jayda addresses rumors that the man #LilBaby caught her texting was Bow Wow. Sis said its not giving that lol.😂✨ pic.twitter.com/Ws7cqnTwRZ
— The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) March 20, 2022
This latest spat comes just weeks after Jayda gushed about Baby in a candid conversation on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio IG Live where she confessed her love for Lil Baby.
“For sure, best friends since the day I met him. I met him when I moved to Atlanta. He was on me when he was in prison, so we finally linked when I moved to Atlanta and was able to know who he was.”
How long do you think it will take them to get back together? Or do you think Jayda is really done this time? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest breakup on the flip.
y’all too fast 😂😂😂😂😂 man Jayda look what you done did pic.twitter.com/98107MHjui
— J2💗 (@j2therealest) March 18, 2022
Jayda and Lil Baby 2 weeks after she breaks up with him 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IKPgurwFve
— HaHa (@spaceinvadeer) March 18, 2022
this how bow wow slid in jayda dms trying to comfort her pic.twitter.com/Eh7PVhJO5M
— . (@jaybIuess) March 19, 2022
Bow wow yesterday after everybody found out jayda was texting another nigga: pic.twitter.com/zNl4AqCk4C
— PAPI ACE (@PapiAceFBC) March 19, 2022
jayda got caught texting bow wow nigga ??? BOWARD WOWARD ?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— blac art (@TheHoodHero) March 19, 2022
Jayda counting the amount of time Lil baby cheated on her:
— ᴋᴀʟᴇᴇᴍᴀ (@BARBIESSZN) March 18, 2022
Continue Slideshow
“I text a nigga back and yo chest hurt” CLEAR HIM JAYDA!!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd6VYadUOV
— M$.Bitch (@hoeofwings) March 18, 2022
Jayda: *texting some other nigga*
Lil Baby: pic.twitter.com/I8maqxRGfv
— 𝙍𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙚🤎|ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER (@blissfullrenee) March 18, 2022
Saweetie got the last laugh once again with Jayda & mr. lil baby.
“He know where home is”
That nigga is homeless! pic.twitter.com/1zVnXQecSG
— babyfaceSAV💃🤲🏻 (@MAMIGLO_) March 18, 2022
I really hope jayda done cause I would’ve been done 200,000$ on saweetie ago 😭😭😭😒
— CHECK PINNED ! (@Bigjec1) March 18, 2022
Lil baby watching jayda attempt to leave again for the 158th time pic.twitter.com/6GmZnz5YIy
— Economy still tight (@UnoThemOnes) March 18, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.