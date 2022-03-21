Bossip Video

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his alleged workplace issues are detailed in a new report.

Currently, Urban Meyer is not coaching a team in any sport, and with good reason. After a weird bar incident in Ohio that showed his married self getting cozy with a young woman it was all downhill from there.

It was alleged that Urban treated his team poorly and was rumored he even kicked a player. It’s been months since the Jaguars and Meyer parted ways, but thanks to the Athletic, we now have details on just how chaotic things were.

Several incidents, in particular, are making their rounds on social media showcasing just how unwelcoming and toxic of a work environment Urban allegedly created. He reportedly told the players if he cut them, they couldn’t make more than $15 an hour doing anything else. Then, after John Brown, originally from Florida, missed a route, he reportedly told Trevor Lawrence who’s from Georgia, that he needs to slow it down because “these boys from the South, their transcripts ain’t right.”

Not only that but Urban allegedly had no idea who some of the top NFL players were.

Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando reported that Meyer was unfamiliar with some of the best players in the NFL despite having said he’d studied them, reported The Athletic.

“But multiple sources said Meyer was unfamiliar with star players around the league, including 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Urban has gotten away with his ways for far too long, but will it continue elsewhere when another team is desperate?

You can read the full Athletic report here.