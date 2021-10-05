Bossip Video

Jaguars release a statement on the viral video of their head coach, Urban Meyer, getting handsy with a woman in an Ohio bar.

When you think Urban Meyer, there are a few things that come to mind depending on what college football team you’re a fan of. If you’re from Florida, you think he’s an absolute legend and still talk about the days of Tim Tebow and their dynasty. For everyone else, he’s a head coach with some accomplishments…but we talk about his mishaps more than anything.

This weekend, Urban might have had his biggest mishap to date, going viral for a video of him getting cozy with a younger woman in side of a bar.

Of course, when he’s in town, he’s treated like a king–but Urban has to remember he’s married and it’s not a good look. Social media shared the video all weekend, prompting his employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars, to release a statement. Imagine your employer having to do this because you can’t behave in public. SMH, Nick Saban would never.

You can read the official statement below.