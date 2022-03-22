Kodak Black denies he’s the rapper in Latto’s DMs and gave her a hard time clearing a verse because she ignored his advances.

Last week, Latto stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to promote her upcoming 777 album and discussed the process of crafting it. While discussing the project, she revealed there was a song on the album that an artist almost didn’t clear in time because she ignored the artist’s flirtatious advances in her DMs.

“I’m clearing my album right now, and it’s been difficult to deal with these men,” said Latto. “They don’t know how to keep it business. We tolerate too much,” she added. “We think like, ‘Oh, well that just comes with the game, being a female rapper,’ but it shouldn’t though.”

Over the weekend people tried to piece together the possible problematic rapper, and when Latto released her official tracklist the speculation pointed everyone in one direction.

Fans collectively came together and pointed the finger at Kodak Black. While Latto never said anything pinpointing him, social media detectives used Kodak’s past comments to put him in the spotlight.

Last month, during his visit to The Breakfast Club, Kodak spoke openly about collaborating with women in rap and said that he expects sex in return.

“You can’t expect them girls to give you some just because you doing music with them,” said Charlamagne during the interview. “Mmm hmmm—So why you expect a n***a to just do music with you then?” responded Kodak. “It depends on how y’all vibin’ and s**,” he added. “Look, my female artists, this is how it is. ‘Cause I know n***s and s*** like that, I gotta bust ’em. They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend but I’ma bust ’em.”

The accusations about Kodak possibly pestering Latto made their way back to Kodak fairly quickly and he defended himself on Twitter.

Kodak made sure to point out she never said anyone’s name and claims everyone is just reaching.