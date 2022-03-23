Bossip Video

ICONIC

Legendary R&B collective New Edition is dazzling crowds with timeless classics, signature dance steps, multiple outfit changes, and Boston bravado on The Culture Tour with everyone’s favorite cool uncle Charlie Wilson and R&Bad Boys Jodeci NayHooing and OooWeeing through nostalgic sets.

Nearly 40 years ago, New Edition released their debut single “Candy Girl” off their self-titled album, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Black Single Charts and jumping ahead of Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It.”

Since then, New Edition has released more than six studio albums, received multiple Soul Train and American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination.

In 2017, BET Network released their classic Biopic ‘The New Edition Story’ that attracted 29 million total viewers over three consecutive nights.

Naturally, the network honored them with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the group as one of the innovators of R&B that reigns as one of the most influential R&B groups ever, catapulting the solo careers of Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, and Bell Biv DeVoe.

Often credited as the creators of the modern day boy bands, beloved members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill continue to pack arenas with their first tour in more than five years.

We caught up with Ricky, Ronnie and Johnny to talk their Culture Tour, the new King of R&B, NayHoo Hall of Famers, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

And when you’re done with that, check out our video recap of their recent sold out Atlanta show:

In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective–a 100% Black-owned promotions company composed of veteran live entertainment promoters–The Culture Tour tickets can be purchased here.