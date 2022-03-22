Daniel Kaluuya’s mysterious ‘life strategist” Heir Holiness has finally confirmed that she is, in fact, the Oscar star’s “personal manager.”

Daniel Kaluuya Acquires Heir Holiness As His Personal Manager

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old denied the rumor when PageSix reached out to confirm her relationship with the “Get Out” actor.

Heir Holiness, whose real name is Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud, revealed the big news after she created a new Instagram account describing herself as “Daniel Kaluuya’s manager” in her bio. She also referred to herself as the CEO of a company called Greater Good Entertainment, noting that she had expertise in “Mentoring, Management & Artist Development.”

Heir Holiness Claps Back At Concerns She’s “Bad” For Daniel Kaluuya’s Career

In one post, Holiness appeared to clap back at previous claims that she was negatively impacting the Black Panther alum’s Hollywood career.

“ Recent press has tried to spin a narrative regarding my behavior… let’s be clear when I’m working I’m WORKING and my focus is my client,” she wrote in her lengthy caption. “Whatever they want… Whatever they need…Whatever they ask for…Whatever it takes to create an environment where THEY can, with as much grace and ease, give THEIR very best… I DO,” she continued. “I do NOTHING that I haven’t been asked and directed to do by my CLIENT.”

Earlier this month, a few industry insiders alleged that the spiritual coach had “taken over” the 33-year-old’s life. Some even claimed that she wasn’t a big hit among staff and crew members on the set of Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror flick, Nope.

According to one of Kaluuya’s confidantes, Holiness blew up at production staff on several occasions. The actor also parted ways with his stylists and reps from the famous CAA talent agency, the same company that has managed the careers of Hollywood celebs like Steven Speilberg and Tom Hanks. The actor’s cronies strongly believe his new “manager” may have impacted his decision.

Here’s the odd part. It appears as though Holiness has another Instagram account under the username @aquiljabiribnmahmoud, presumably a personal account since it seems to share more content geared towards her daily life. However, she did share one photo of Kaluuya’s recent appearance at the BAFTAS.

The California native called the star her “young king” in her caption.

Neither Kaluuya nor his reps have commented publically on Holiness’ alleged management role.

Maybe the handsome Brit will speak about it on March 27, during his appearance at the Oscars? Kaluyya is set to present an award at the big ceremony. We will have to wait and see.