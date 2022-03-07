What’s happening here????

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, is allegedly fraternizing with a very colorful “life strategist” by the name of Heir Holiness, according to industry insiders. However, some of the superstar’s camp fear that his new friend might be “influencing him” to make some bad business moves that could hurt his Hollywood career.

According to The New York Post’s PageSix, Kaluuya reportedly fired members of his talent agency CAA shortly after signing with the company in 2018, and coincidentally, it was around the same time he met Heir Holiness.

A CAA spokesperson told The Post: “I can confirm that Daniel Kaluuya is not a client of the agency.”

The industry insider added:

“Heir Holiness has marginalized DK’s usual team.”

Right after he sacked his reps from CAA, who manage the careers of big Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks and Steven Speilberg, Kaluuya also reportedly parted ways from his publicist of four years Shelter PR following his award-winning streak at the Oscars, BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globes. He still works with his longtime manager at Management360, however, reps from the company declined to comment on the situation.

Another confidante close to the Black Panther alum said that the mysterious woman was on set with the actor as he filmed Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror flick Nope, and allegedly, she wasn’t a hit among staff and crew members.

“People on the ‘Nope’ set were very concerned that Heir had ‘taken over’ DK’s life and all decisions had to go through her,” the insider continued. “I’ve heard there were multiple blow-ups and the production people were afraid of her.”

The Post has identified Kaaluya’s alleged life consultant as 50-year-old Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud of California. A close friend of the Academy-Award winner said they were introduced to one another “through a makeup artist, who is some sort of crystals guru.”

According to Kaaluya’s crony, the two met while on set filming Black Panther. Kaaluya would allegedly fly Heir Holiness back and forth from LA to Las Vegas every week “for spiritual healing, mental exercises, and a diet of herbal supplements to lose weight,” the publication alleged.

On her Instagram page, the holistic teacher described herself as “a spiritual gangster serving a life sentence in a human body.” At one point, she claimed to be Kaluuya’s personal manager on her since-deleted LinkedIn page. She also referred to herself as the “Head Mistress” of the now-defunct International Alma Mater, Blessed University–an institution that aims to serve “today’s women in business with education in Leadership, Empowerment, and Spiritual Self Sufficiency as a foundation for excellence in Life & Business.”

“To be honest, we can’t quite figure out who she is…we really have no clue as his team has shifted camps,” said a well-placed source to PageSix, while another person revealed that the actor allegedly laid off his stylist and multiple assistants at the request of the spiritual coach.

“There are many actors and artists in Hollywood who work with spiritual advisors and use them for guidance and support,” a movie insider noted. “But … him leaving his agency and his publicists, that’s the unusual thing. It’s kind of weird.”

Heir Holiness Speaks

Very weird…. but here’s the kicker! When miss Holiness was recently contacted by The Post, she claimed she had only met Kaluuya a few times.

“People are saying I work with Daniel Kaluuya?” she asked. “I would love to work with Daniel Kaluuya.” She also confirmed that she had taught with the International Alma Mater, Blessed University “before the pandemic.”

She also posted a story on her Instagram where she shared screenshots of Page Six’s article titled “Insiders worried about actor Daniel Kaluuya’s ties to [Holiness” and wrote over it, “Hype … Don’t believe it.”

The Post adds that the Californian has at least three Twitter accounts, one of which is private.

Yikes! What in the world is going on here you think? Is Daniel Kaluuya letting Heir Holiness stop him from getting the bag? Sound off in the comments.