What is happening??

We have no idea what’s going in this creepy trailer for Jordan Peele‘s upcoming Horror Epic ‘NOPE’ but it looks like another mind-blowing thriller that’s sure to raise the cinematic bar like previous cultural obsessions ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us.’

The film reunites Peele with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya who’s joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with tin foil theories about what’s actually happening in the mysterious film that appears to have extraterrestrial shenanigans afoot.

One interesting theory is that Keke is actually a villainous shapeshifter with bad intentions.

HEAR ME OUT: Keke is a villain right? She’s a shapeshifter, a SKINWALKER. It takes place on ranch with ufo sightings, mysterious things happen to the cattle or in this case, horses? But possibly, be a “bad (for humans) miracle (for horses)” so it’s at what expense?

Another centers around an old Twilight Zone episode titled ‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.’

i have a theory that Nope is loosely based on the twilight zone episode “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.”

‘NOPE’ co-stars Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea in the soon-to-be movie-of-the-moment written and directed by Jordan Peele and produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

What do you think is going on in the trailer? Will be you seeing ‘NOPE’ in theaters on July 22nd? Can you see Keke playing a villain? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria on the flip.