We have to admit, we’re guilty of normally bingeing the entire new season of ‘Selling Sunset’ as soon as it arrives on Netflix, so we’re excited that the streamer announced today that Season 5 will arrive on April 22.

‘Selling Sunset’ stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, as well as last season’s new additions, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela, are all returning for the upcoming episodes, but we were elated to learn that this season will introduce another new cast member, Chelsea Lazkani, who happens to be a BLACK woman!

In an interview with PEOPLE the British-Nigerian luxury realtor spoke candidly about joining the cast and also addressed the issue we’ve had with ‘Selling Sunset’ all along — the lack of diversity in the luxury real estate!

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity,” Chelsea told PEOPLE exclusively. “But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.” “I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility,” she continued. “This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

Lazkani didn’t spill much tea about the season aside from calling it “so juicy.”

“I will say it’s really electric,” she adds. “It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV.”

That’s definitely raising the bar for the expectations!

Lazkani obtained her real estate license in 2017 and joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty.

She took some time off to start a family and has two young children with her hubby Jeff Lazkani.

Lazkani is a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland

Before joining the Oppenheim Group, Chelsea already was acquainted with her new boss Jason through her husband, however she didn’t know any of her other ‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars.

Chelsea says she’s been inspired by the other women at the agency.

“It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women,” she explains. “It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it.”

We’re so here for this! We definitely think Chelsea will be giving Christine some fresh competition in the hot mom department. We can’t wait to see how this all unfolds.

Season 5 of ‘Selling Sunset’ will be available to stream April 22 on Netflix.