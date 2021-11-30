Netflix Ups The Ante With The Alluring Agents And Bayside Beauty Of “Selling Tampa” [TRAILER]

THE TRAILER HAS ARRIVED!

Just last week we let you know that “Selling Sunset” executive producer Adam Divello was bringing a more melanated spinoff to Netflix very soon. And it looks like the popular streamer had the trailer waiting in the chamber because this morning we got a look at the ladies of “Selling Tampa” in action and it looks like all the drama, luxury real estate and stunning Black beauty we were hoping for gets delivered.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

We’ve already seen screeners for this series and we promise — it doesn’t disappoint. Get a gander at the agents of Allure Realty, we’ll tell you all about them!

Of course there is Sharelle, head chick in charge, loving partner of Ocho Cinco and mommy to some very adorable kids who make cameos. She’s a complete BOSS and never allows anyone to take advantage and believe us — some of these agents really TRY!

Sharelle is almost always in the company of Juawana, who is an agent as well as office manager for Allure.

She’s also bringing big bossy energy and she’s never scared to be the bad guy.

As you can probably imagine she gets most of the smoke from the other agents, but she never backs down and always looks good doing it.

