LeBron James taps Drake to extend Lobos 1707 Tequila into the Canadian market. To celebrate, they threw a star-studded party ahead of the Lakers and Raptors game in Toronto.

Ever since we spotted LeBron James sipping Lobos 1707 tequila, he’s maintained that the moves are bigger than just premium sipping. The brand is on a mission to bring like-minded people to the same table and give opportunity and representation in the spirits space. This past weekend, the brand achieved another milestone expanding into Canada which may seem like a small accomplishment, but for any independent brand, it’s an especially large feat.

“We’re incredibly proud of the product we have created and are thrilled to introduce Lobos 1707 to Canadians,” said Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio. “Our goal with Lobos 1707 was to create a brand that encourages unity, legacy, and authenticity, and the Canadian market is one that whole-heartedly embodies these core values.”

To celebrate the occasion, Lobos 1707 held a star-studded event in Canada alongside special guest Drake who is the latest person to have a seat at the table. Attendees included Lobos 1707 Founder Digeo Osorio and new additions to its already impressive investor portfolio; Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and Vinay Virmani, Partner and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada.

The event happened ahead of the Raptors and Lakers game in Toronto so of course, LeBron’s teammates Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook attended as well. You can see images of the event below.