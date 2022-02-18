Bossip Video

LeBron James and Draymond Green are featured in a new commercial for Lobos 1707 Tequila ahead of All-Star weekend.

Lobos 1707 is continuing to build on its promise to ‘Build a Bigger Table,’ a movement focusing on inclusivity and aiming to drive representation and strength within the community. LeBron James announced he was joining Lobos 1707 in 2020 and ever since the brand’s launch, he has made it his mission to personally keep the promises within the brand.

“Lobos 1707 is all about bringing people together and building a community that everyone can be a part of. It starts with an incredible tequila, but our Pack includes everyone who touches our brand and hopes to inspire change, create unity, and celebrate individuality,” said LeBron.

Ahead of All-Star weekend, LeBron James and Draymond Green are starring in a new ad for Lobos 1707 called Build a Bigger Table: All for the Pack. The ad also features LeBron James’ business partner in SpringHill Company Maverick Carter; actor, found and CCO of Lobos 1707 Deigo Osorio; and Dia Sims, CEO of Lobos 1707 and former president of Combs Enterprises.

You can watch the new commercial below.