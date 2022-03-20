Bossip Video

Drake rocks $2 million HOMER chain courtside at the Raptors Vs. Laker game as Russell Westbrook stuns everyone in attendance.

On Friday night the struggling Lakers made their way to Toronto to play a game many thought they would lose. The Lakers hadn’t beat the Raptors in years on the road and considering their current season, the trend seemed as though it would continue.

Russell Westbrook played the game of his life that night and the Lakers’ chemistry seemed to be working better than ever right in front of our very eyes. No one was more stunned than Drake who was sitting courtside and was stealing the show before Westbrook pulled out all the stops. Several people noticed that Drizzy was courtside with not only his freshly installed braidlette extensions but a $2 million chain from Frank Ocean’s company HOMER.

Some have even hinted the chain could be north of that price and actually be worth over $3 million. Drake also showed a smaller one on Instagram, which is probably for his son Adonis and likely costs around the same amount. Drake collects bags and fine jewelry and when you see him with a new piece, you can be assured that it’s an investment. He was recently gifted an insane owl $77K ring that he added to his collection as well.