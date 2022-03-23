‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Finale Exclusive: Sakoya Isn’t Ready To Move Forward With Cree

Happy Hump Day!

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from the finale episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”. We’re excited because we have an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s finale. In the clip below, Sakoya explains that she still doesn’t feel quite right with Cree, even after their talk. Check it out:





Play



What do you think? We see her mom’s point but we also totally understand Sakoya not being ready.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In this episode, Egypt and Sam rush to the little white chapel, but when they drop the bomb on Pep and Treach, Pep objects! Tanice and Sakoya’s feud comes to a head. Eazy-E’s celebration pushes the group to come together in peace and settle their differences.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” will finale this Thursday, March 24 at 9pm ET.