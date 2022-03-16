‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Cree Tries Giving Savannah Some Sisterly Advice After She Squared Up With Sakoya

Can Cree get Savannah to listen?

We’re a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’re excited to reveal that we have a brand new sneak preview clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Cree makes time to talk to Savannah concerning her recent behavior — particularly her fight with Sakoya Check out the clip below:

Do you think that Cree is right and Savannah’s real issue has more to do with Stevie J’s parenting? Savannah definitely seems super unbothered. Do you think she’ll own up for her bad behavior or is that a lost cause?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Angela plans for baby number two and visits a fertility doctor. Tee Tee and Egypt’s rivalry comes to an unexpected head. Egypt rushes to marry her fiancé Sam even though Sam faces serious jail time.

Wow, sounds like an eventful episode. We’re happy Angela is taking charge of her maternal health and planning for her future. We’re also excited for Egypt and Sam’s wedding. Are you?

A new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursday, March 17 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching? This season has been a real busy one. Which storyline would you say has kept you most entertained?