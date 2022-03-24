Bossip Video

Whew!

Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ’s Night For Young Hollywood was a bonafide baddie buffet with a slew of stunners including Coco Jones, Ryan Destiny, Karrueche Tran, Kat Graham, and DomiNque Perry who turned heads at the star-studded affair at Musso & Frank in LA.

Other notable attendees included Giveon, Chanté Adams, Law Roach, Kendrick Sampson, Keith Powers, Broderick Hunter, Madison Beer, Charlie Puth, and many more.

Peep some selects from the buzzy event below:

The annual Oscars week event celebrates Hollywood’s brightest young stars like Coco Jones who continues to scorch carpets while shining as iconically vapid beauty Hilary Banks on Peacock’s dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air.’

“Hilary is grounded. She’s a hustler. She’s determined. She has all these ideas of how she wants her life to play out,” said Jones in an interview with HuffPost. “Regardless of what people say, regardless of what happens, she’s going to make that happen. I think that mainly Hilary is relatable, and she’s hardworking, she believes in herself and she’s confident. I think people will love that.”

With Disney in her rear view mirror, it’s nice to see her finally have her moment.

“I had it described to me as a renaissance moment, and that just really hit for me. I hope to leave them with motivation like, ‘Man, Coco really refused to quit,” she said. “Let me add that to my life. Let me match that same energy.’ I want to be able to take this love and support that I feel and return it. I feel like y’all know me for real, seeing me as a kid into this grown woman. I just want to continue that journey and continue to tell stories and represent characters that make people feel heard and feel seen as well.”

You can catch new episodes of ‘Bel-Air’ every Thursday on Peacock.