Bossip Video

“It’s the same thing as showing his bottom for a newborn shoot.”

Taina Williams recently responded to critics who claimed she was “over-sharing” by posting photos with her son’s bare butt showing.

Taina Williams Addresses Criticism Over Essex Being Nude For Photoshoot

On Thursday, the expectant mother posted maternity photos featuring her kids’ father, G Herbo, and her 9-month-old baby boy Essex. For the photoshoot, the two parents wore matching denim bottoms while posing in front of a white wall with baby Essex baring his backside in Taina’s arms as G Herbo caressed her pregnant stomach.

What was meant to be an intimate family photo quickly turned into a flurry of comments from Taina clapping back at negativity. The 24-year-old influencer took to her Instagram story to address a number of comments she received over her baby’s diaperless bottom.

“Anybody that has something to say about my child’s bottom will get blocked because it’s my page, it’s my baby!” she affirmed. “He’s a boy number one, and two he’s a baby.”

Taina then began to break down Essex’s age and why she believes there should be no issues with the maternity photos.

“He’s nine months. It’s the same thing as showing his bottom for a newborn shoot. It’s the same crap.”

The photo in question on Taina’s page has already received over 600,000 likes.

Here is it, reshared by The Shade Room.

Taina and G Herbo announced news of their second baby back in December with a vlog of Taina sharing a positive pregnancy test with the rapper who has another son from a previous relationship.

Do YOU find anything wrong Taina’s maternity shoot?