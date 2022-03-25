Heyyy Salli

Our forever crush Salli Richardson-Whitfield reminded everyone that she’s very fine at the Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood affair where she exuded elegance on the star-studded red carpet.

The buzzy event brings together the industry’s most prolific Black creators, writers, producers, filmmakers, and actors to celebrate Black excellence in Hollywood.

Married Black Hollywood couples Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe were honored along with Richardson-Whitfield (executive producer/director of hit ‘HBO Max’ series ‘The Gilded Age’) and husband Dondré Whitfield (‘Queen Sugar’).

Also honored were legendary acting and married couple Ruby Dee and Ozzie Davis and Black Hollywood icons Diahann Carroll and Sidney Poitier for their 1961 movie ‘Paris Blues.’

“There is something special about seeing Black Love on television and in films,” said Len Burnett Jr., Co-Founder/CEO of Uptown Media Ventures. “Now, more than any other time in Hollywood, Black Love is being embraced and accepted by film studios and audiences of all ages. It is time to remember and celebrate those actors and couples who broke barriers for Black Love to be accepted. At the same time, we also want to celebrate the actors and couples who are displaying Black Love in real-life and on the big screen.”

Other honorees included Nicole and Jeff Friday, Founders of The American Black Film Festival, and Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, married producers of the ‘Black Love’ series.

“Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood showcases the best aspects of Black life in film and television,” said Mia Phillips, Senior Manager of Lexus Advertising and Media. “We are proud to support an event that is dedicated to consistently displaying positive images of Black culture, including, and most importantly, love.”

What’s your fave Salli Richardson-Whitfield role? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter buzz over the ageless stunner on the flip.