Malia Obama is working her way up in the film and television industry!

Donald Glover has confirmed that he’s hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming Amazon series, tentatively titled “Hive.”

Glover told Vanity Fair on Friday, that Obama is “an amazingly talented person,” adding, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover said. “Her writing style is great.”

And good things are coming her way for sure starting with this new position. Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother who’s also developing the Amazon series spoke about the importance of having Malia in the room.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Come through Black Girl Magic, we always love to see it!

Back in February Donald Glover signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios. The series is reportedly based around a “Beyonce-like figure.” According to Variety, Malia Obama was joining the writers’ room of a Glover project with playwright Janine Nabers, but it wasn’t until now that Obama’s involvement was confirmed.

This isn’t the first time the Obamas stepped into the television industry. Former President Barack and Michelle Obama inked a deal with Netflix believed to be worth a whopping $50 million back in 2018.

Further details about the series haven’t been disclosed but we’ll keep you up to date on new information as it comes.